Community center closed for repairs

The city of Princeton has closed the Steven & Judy Deffibaugh Community Center “for inspections, repairs and maintenance.”

The notification came in postings on Facebook and the city’s website that said the center would be closed until further notice “for the health and safety of the residents of Princeton.”

In response to concerns on social media, Mayor Brianna Chacon posted, “There are no health issues. It’s closed for inspection and repair.”

Councilmember Steven Deffibaugh explained, “Everything is fine, blame our soils. Issues with the floor buckling.”

He added, “I think they may also put a fire suppression system in.”

The center, a former Methodist church at 416 N. Fourth St., is named for Deffibaugh and his late wife.

The center is owned by the Princeton Community Development Corporation (CDC) and is operated by the Parks & Recreation Department, which is contacting “all responsible parties to cancel, move or reschedule any upcoming scheduled reservations.”

The CDC discussed the closure in an hour-long executive session at the March 5 meeting and then voted to close the center without giving a specific reason.

At this time, there’s no indication of how long the center will be closed.

The center was the city’s only polling place for the March 5 primary elections and had been used for early voting starting Feb. 22.

It is also the location for the Princeton Senior Programs including the Meals on Wheels Congregate Meal Program and exercise workouts, games and social events on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The CDC bought the entire city block in 2015 for $137,696, and in 2019 approved a construction budget of $1,245,000 for the center. Work included interior demolition, foundation work, framing and windows.

Deffibaugh dedicated the center on Aug. 6, 2022.

