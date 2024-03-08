House members helped by governor

Three Texas House members from Collin County apparently survived Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attempt to punish them for supporting his impeachment. Another has been forced into a GOP primary runoff with two Paxton-backed challengers.

Paxton, who was acquitted by the Senate, attacked 121 representatives who called for his removal from office.

“We’re going to clean house,” Paxton declared at a Republican Executive Committee meeting held Oct. 9 in McKinney.

Among others, Paxton fielded opponents against Reps. Candy Noble of Lucas, Jeff Leach from Allen, Matt Shaheen of Plano and Frederick Frazier of McKinney.

The four incumbents were then among 58 House members endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott for backing his attempt to pass legislation for education savings accounts. The program, also referred to as school vouchers, failed in last year’s fourth special legislative session.

Complete, unofficial returns tabulated by Collin County Elections show Noble, Leach and Shaheen apparently won the GOP nomination and Frazier will be in a May 8 runoff with Chuck Branch and Keresa Richardson.

Results are not official until they are canvassed.

“I can’t say THANK YOU enough!” Noble said after apparently winning her District 89 challenge by former Collin County Republican Chair Abraham George.

“I’m so grateful to everyone that donated, block walked, poll greeted, called and mailed on our behalf,” Noble said. Darrel Evans is her apparent opponent in November.

Leach, seeking his seventh term in the House, apparently bested Daren Meis in the District 67 race. Makala Washington was the apparent winner of the Democratic primary.

District 66 incumbent Shaheen was opposed in the GOP primary by Wayne Richard. The sole Democrat in the primary was David Carstens.

U.S. Rep. Keith Self, R-McKinney, was the apparent winner among five contenders for the 3rd Congressional District GOP nomination. Sandeep Srivastava was the only candidate in the Democratic primary.

“I’m honored to have earned the trust of Republican voters in Texas District 3,” Self said. “I look forward to a second term in Congress and will continue to be a voice and a vote, standing for strong conservative values.”

In Texas House District 67, Jeff Leach had 65.10% or 11,246 GOP votes. Daren Meis had 34.90% or 6,028 votes.

In Texas House District 89, Candy Noble had 52.59% or 9,568 votes. Abraham George had 47.41% or 8,625 votes.

State Sen. Angela Paxton was the only candidate in the GOP primary for Senate District 8 and Rachel Mello was the only Democrat.

In the Republican primary for Texas’ 3rd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Keith Self had 72.10% of the ballots cast, for a total of 47,376 votes.

Suzanne Harp had 19.39% or 12,742 votes, Tre Pennie had 3.86% or 2,536 votes, John Porro had 2.99% or 1,963 votes and Jeremy D. Ivanovskis had 1.66% or 1,093 votes.

For State Board of Education, District 12, there will be a May 8 runoff between the top two vote-getters. Incumbent Pam Little had 35.52% or 28,690 votes and Jamie Kohlmann had 28.55% or 23,059 votes. Matt Rostami had 18.10% or 14,616 votes and Chad Green had 17.84% or 14,407 votes.

George King was the only candidate in the Democratic primary for District 12.

For Collin County Sheriff, incumbent Jim Skinner had 85.95% or 68,564 votes. Sherwood Holmes had 14.05% or 11,205 votes.

Precinct 3 Collin County Commissioner Darrell Hale had 56.29% or 10,525 votes. Jim Garrison had 43.71% or 8,173 votes. The only candidate in the Democratic primary was Yvette Johnson.

For Collin County Tax Assessor-Collector, Scott Grigg had 55.17% or 42,827 votes. Angela Powell had 24.61% or 19,101 votes and Cam McCall had 20.22% or 15,694 votes. The sole Democrat was Stephanie Cooksey.

For Precinct 3 Constable, the sole GOP candidate, incumbent Sammy Knapp, will apparently face Democrat Cesar Avila in November.

For Precinct 4 Constable, Steve Asher received 60.50% to 39.50% for Mike Rumfield.

Shelby Williams got 49.66% of the votes for County GOP Chair, Ellen Loveless got 32.91% and Howard Powers got 17.43%. Sheena King was the only candidate for Democratic County Chair.

