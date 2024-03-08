Princeton powerlifters show out at regionals

Emmanuel Martinez is one of four Princeton lifters heading to the state meet for the boys team, joining Michael Lopez, Will Ngyuen and Daniel Tyutyunnik. Martinez not only won his weight division, but was also awarded the event’s award for Best Bench Press in the light weight classes thanks to a lift that broke a meet record. (Courtesy Photo)

The Princeton powerlifting teams took part in their respective regional meets last week with the girls traveling to Prosper on Wednesday, Feb. 28 and the boys competing in Keller on Saturday, March 2. With the athletes each competing to punch their ticket to state, the Panthers put up a pair of terrific showings.

While the girls took second in their meet with a total of 36 points, the boys placed eighth. In Prosper, the Lady Panthers saw Olga Saucedo and Serquoya Garris each win their divisions to earn the title of Regional Champion.

For the boys, their 10 points was fueled by a strong showing in the 148-pound weight class, where Emmanuel Martinez stole the show.

For more on this story see the January 18, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.