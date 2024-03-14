Subscribe
No action taken on director position

by | Mar 14, 2024

Thespians from Princeton High School accept a proclamation from the mayor at last week’s city council meeting. Courtesy Photo

The Princeton City Council has accepted infrastructure improvements to College Street south of Caldwell Park made by the developer of the Forest Park neighborhood.

That was among the consent agenda items approved at council’s special March 6 meeting. The meeting was held one week early and on a Wednesday because of the Princeton ISD’s school break schedule.

The Public Appearance segment was moved back to the start of the meeting and Mayor Brianna Chacon delivered the invocation because pastors who had signed up had prior commitments on a Wednesday night. 

Craig Fisher, director of development services, said the work on College Street, connecting to N. Beauchamp Boulevard, had been completed. “The street and associated utility lines have been inspected and approved by the city’s engineer,” he said.

