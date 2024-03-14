Plan ahead for storm season

This Farmersville mobile home landed on CR 697 due to straight line winds in the early morning hours of Oct. 21, 2019. In the event of a tornado, mobile home occupants should move to the closest sturdy shelter, such as a school or hospital, for better protection. File photo

Now’s the time to prepare for the possibility of spring storms.

The first step is to have a plan for where to shelter at home, in school or at work. Ready.gov has a wealth of information of how to prepare for a variety of emergency situations.

Dr. K.C. Rondello, head of faculty emergency services and management at Adelphi University in New York, says tornado alley residents should be alert and monitor trusted sources of weather information.

“Most deaths and injuries from tornadoes happen to people who were unaware and uninformed,” he said.

To read the full story and support local journalism subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!