Subscribe
American Heart Association 300x250

Plan ahead for storm season

by | Mar 14, 2024 | Latest, News

This Farmersville mobile home landed on CR 697 due to straight line winds in the early morning hours of Oct. 21, 2019. In the event of a tornado, mobile home occupants should move to the closest sturdy shelter, such as a school or hospital, for better protection. File photo

Now’s the time to prepare for the possibility of spring storms.

The first step is to have a plan for where to shelter at home, in school or at work. Ready.gov has a wealth of information of how to prepare for a variety of emergency situations. 

Dr. K.C. Rondello, head of faculty emergency services and management at Adelphi University in New York, says tornado alley residents should be alert and monitor trusted sources of weather information.

“Most deaths and injuries from tornadoes happen to people who were unaware and uninformed,” he said.

To read the full story and support local journalism subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!

Photos online

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

No action taken on director position

No action taken on director position

Mar 14, 2024 | ,

Thespians from Princeton High School accept a proclamation from the mayor at last week’s city council meeting. Courtesy Photo The Princeton City Council has accepted infrastructure improvements to College Street south of Caldwell Park made by the developer of the...

read more
Community center closed for repairs

Community center closed for repairs

Mar 8, 2024 | ,

The city of Princeton has closed the Steven & Judy Deffibaugh Community Center “for inspections, repairs and maintenance.”The notification came in postings which initially said the center would be closed until further notice “for the health and safety of the...

read more
House members helped by governor

House members helped by governor

Mar 8, 2024 |

Three Texas House members from Collin County apparently survived Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attempt to punish them for supporting his impeachment. Another has been forced into a GOP primary runoff with two Paxton-backed challengers. Paxton, who was acquitted by the...

read more
No action on EDC/CDC director

No action on EDC/CDC director

Mar 7, 2024 | ,

The Princeton City Council has accepted infrastructure improvements to College Street south of Caldwell Park made by the developer of the Forest Park neighborhood.That was among consent agenda items approved at council’s special March 6 meeting. The meeting was held...

read more
Facelift underway for PISD admin building

Facelift underway for PISD admin building

Mar 7, 2024 | , ,

The PISD Administration is fenced off while workers remove and replace the exterior wall. Courtesy Photo  Like pieces on a chessboard, Princeton ISD offices have been moved all around while the administration building is repaired. A torrential downpour last fall sent...

read more
Mental health court called a lifeline

Mental health court called a lifeline

Mar 7, 2024 | ,

A graduate of Collin County’s new Adult Mental Health Court said the program allowed them to “break free from the cycle of despair and embrace a fresh start in life.” The court recently graduated its first participants, offenders with mental health issues diverted...

read more
New deputy city manager joins team

New deputy city manager joins team

Mar 7, 2024 | ,

John Land, the city’s new deputy city manager, is totally familiar with the duties of his role. He’s a former deputy city manager and interim city manager in Farmers Branch. He succeeds Shawn Fort, who resigned to take a job with the city of Sulphur Springs. Land...

read more
Prepare now for wild weather

Prepare now for wild weather

Mar 7, 2024 | ,

Severe weather in 2019 damaged six homes in Sachse and left four of them uninhabitable. File Art The three-month Texas tornado “season” begins in April and a new analysis ranks Collin County near the top of the list of 100 most vulnerable counties for storm damage....

read more
2024 Primary voting results

2024 Primary voting results

Mar 6, 2024 | ,

State Reps. Jeff Leach and Candy Noble have survived Republican primary challenges fielded by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.That’s according to complete, unofficial results from Collin County Elections for early voting plus Election Day balloting at 59 of 59 vote...

read more
2024 primary voting results

2024 primary voting results

Mar 5, 2024 | ,

State Reps. Jeff Leach and Candy Noble have survived Republican primary challenges fielded by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.That’s according to complete, unofficial results from Collin County Elections for early voting plus Election Day balloting at 59 of 59 vote...

read more
Photos online
NTXIF
Photos online
NTXIF
Subscribe Love
NTXIF
Photos online
NTXIF
NTXIF