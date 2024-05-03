Subscribe
Lady Panthers ousted by top-ranked Forney

by | May 3, 2024 | Sports

The Princeton Lady Panthers saw their tremendous season end last week at the hands of the top-ranked team in Class 5A. Despite two losses to Forney, the girls made quite the run to clinch a playoff spot, finishing the year 13-16. (Oladipo Awowale/The Princeton Herald) (More Photos)

The Princeton softball girls faced a tough test in their bi-district matchup to open the postseason. After finishing fourth in the district, the Lady Panthers took on No. 1 Forney, falling in consecutive games.

While Princeton didn’t make it easy on the Lady Jackrabbits, they ultimately couldn’t match Forney’s offensive firepower. The Lady Panthers only tallied one run across two contests against Forney pitchers, Cailey Slade and Emmie Santos.

In the first matchup, Princeton hosted the Lady Jackrabbits on Thursday, April 25. There, they fell into an early 5-0 hole after two innings of play. Things looked like they may get out of hand in the third, when Forney got another early hit in the frame.

However, shortstop Laney Truitt snagged a line drive before firing to first to complete a double play to end the threat.

To read the full story and support continued coverage of your local sports teams, subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!

Photos online

