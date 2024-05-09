Collin County cities score high on safety

The Collin County city of Melissa ranked No. 1 on the 2024 list of the “safest” cities in Texas, according to the annual survey of FBI data by SafeWise.

The rankings were compiled from data sent to the FBI in October 2023 for crimes reported in 2022.

According to SafeWise, Sachse was ranked No. 8, Wylie was No. 12, Murphy was No. 13 and Princeton was No. 55.

Other Collin County cities in the survey were Fairview at No. 11, Lavon at No. 19, McKinney at No. 50 and Plano at No. 114, the survey found.

There was no data available for Lowry Crossing, Farmersville or Lucas.

Violent crime included aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery. Property crime included burglary, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft.

With a population of 20,071, No. 1 Melissa was reported to have 0.2 violent crimes per 1,000 population and 3.2 property crimes per 1,000.

