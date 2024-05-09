Subscribe
Panthers host Wylie East for 7-on-7 event

by | May 9, 2024 | Sports

Jordan Mosley skies for the touchdown catch over the Wylie East defender. The Panthers have been getting plenty of work in this month, hosting several 7-on-7 sessions. (Austin Smith/The Princeton Herald) (More Photos)

Next fall, the Princeton Panthers football team will be making the jump to Class 6A, where they will share a district with some of the best programs in the state. It’s a big step up for Coach Ervin Chandler’s program, making this offseason crucial to the team’s ability to handle the new challenge.

Princeton is not participating in spring football, choosing instead to take advantage of the earlier start to fall camp that comes with teams that don’t put the pads on in April and May. Still, that doesn’t mean the Panthers aren’t getting their work in this spring.

Last week, the guys welcomed Wylie East to town for the first of several 7-on-7 sessions scheduled in the month of May. Coach Chandler wants to ensure that the guys are getting some opportunities to compete this spring, and last Wednesday was a great chance to do it against a quality opponent. 

“I am thrilled about going out and getting to compete,” Coach Chandler said.

To read the full story and support continued coverage of your local sports teams, subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!

Photos online

0 Comments

