Flowers, passing attack stepping up in 7-on-7 work

by | May 16, 2024 | Sports

Marcus Flowers (1) has had a strong showing in Princeton’s 7-on-7 sessions this month. After attempting 91 passes last fall as a sophomore, Flowers is working to take over as the full-time starter next season. (Austin Smith/The Princeton Herald) (More Photos)

The Princeton football teams continued their spring work last week with Farmersville coming to town on Wednesday, May 8. The two teams took part in the final 7-on-7 session the Panthers will host this May, with Princeton putting up highlights on both sides of the ball.

Though Coach Ervin Chandler does plan to schedule several passing events over the summer, this was the final live action the team will see this month. With that in mind, Princeton did not waste their final chance to compete against an outside opponent.

After going toe-to-toe with a talented Wylie East team the week prior, the Panthers continued to show how much they’ve developed since last fall. Offenses are always going to have a fair amount of success at an event like this, with quarterbacks seeing no pressure from opposing pass rushers.

Still, Princeton’s ability to make plays in all three levels of the field were tough to defend at times. That all started with the play of soon-to-be junior quarterback, Marcus Flowers.

Photos online

