Subscribe
American Heart Association 300x250

Princeton honors seniors at annual sports banquet

by | May 23, 2024 | Sports

With the school year wrapping up, Princeton held their annual Senior Sports Banquet this week. There, the senior athletes were honored with awards and gifted various scholarships, while the coaches detailed their terrific feats over the 2023-24 school year. (Austin Smith/The Princeton Herald) (More Photos)

Princeton’s Athletic Booster Club held their annual Senior Sports Banquet on Monday, May 20. Things started with dinner in the cafeteria before the awards were handed out in the auditorium to close out the night. 

It was a night of reflection on the 2023-24 school year, and excitement for the future of Princeton’s young athletes. The night started with a slideshow before each coach named off their athletes and presented them with their sports medals. 

From there, Savannah Rubio announced the Top 10 All-Star Scholar Athletes made up of Panthers that excelled in both the classroom and the field of play. Each of the honorees were given a trophy for their achievement.

To read the full story and support continued coverage of your local sports teams, subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!

Photos online

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Flowers, passing attack stepping up in 7-on-7 work

Flowers, passing attack stepping up in 7-on-7 work

May 16, 2024 |

Marcus Flowers (1) has had a strong showing in Princeton’s 7-on-7 sessions this month. After attempting 91 passes last fall as a sophomore, Flowers is working to take over as the full-time starter next season. (Austin Smith/The Princeton Herald) (More Photos) The...

read more
Panthers host Wylie East for 7-on-7 event

Panthers host Wylie East for 7-on-7 event

May 9, 2024 |

Jordan Mosley skies for the touchdown catch over the Wylie East defender. The Panthers have been getting plenty of work in this month, hosting several 7-on-7 sessions. (Austin Smith/The Princeton Herald) (More Photos) Next fall, the Princeton Panthers football team...

read more
Lady Panthers ousted by top-ranked Forney

Lady Panthers ousted by top-ranked Forney

May 3, 2024 |

The Princeton Lady Panthers saw their tremendous season end last week at the hands of the top-ranked team in Class 5A. Despite two losses to Forney, the girls made quite the run to clinch a playoff spot, finishing the year 13-16. (Oladipo Awowale/The Princeton Herald)...

read more
Princeton girls excited for playoff challenge

Princeton girls excited for playoff challenge

Mar 22, 2024 |

After securing their second playoff-bid in as many seasons, Tiffany Urenda (5) and the Princeton Lady Panthers will take on Forney next Tuesday. (Austin Smith/The Princeton Herald)  The Princeton girls soccer team closed out the regular season last week, finishing...

read more
Princeton powerlifters show out at regionals

Princeton powerlifters show out at regionals

Mar 8, 2024 |

Emmanuel Martinez is one of four Princeton lifters heading to the state meet for the boys team, joining Michael Lopez, Will Ngyuen and Daniel Tyutyunnik. Martinez not only won his weight division, but was also awarded the event’s award for Best Bench Press in the...

read more
Lady Panthers’ magical ride comes to an end

Lady Panthers’ magical ride comes to an end

Mar 1, 2024 |

For the first time in program history, the Princeton Lady Panthers made it to the regional finals, just one win shy of qualifying for Class 5A State Tournament. While the girls lost that game, the Lady Panthers had a terrific season, finishing 28-11. GARLAND – The...

read more
Late-surge lifts Lady Panthers to regional finals

Late-surge lifts Lady Panthers to regional finals

Feb 23, 2024 |

The Princeton Lady Panthers defeated W.T. White 33-28 to advance to the Regional II Finals. The girls play the winner of Liberty and McKinney North on Saturday, Feb. 24 for a trip to the state tournament. Maddie Smith/The Princeton Herald  The Lady Panthers are within...

read more
Photos online
Rotary Golf 2024
Photos online
Rotary Golf 2024
Subscribe Mothers Day 2024
Rotary Golf 2024
Photos online
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024