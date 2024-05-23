Princeton honors seniors at annual sports banquet

With the school year wrapping up, Princeton held their annual Senior Sports Banquet this week. There, the senior athletes were honored with awards and gifted various scholarships, while the coaches detailed their terrific feats over the 2023-24 school year. (Austin Smith/The Princeton Herald) (More Photos)

Princeton’s Athletic Booster Club held their annual Senior Sports Banquet on Monday, May 20. Things started with dinner in the cafeteria before the awards were handed out in the auditorium to close out the night.

It was a night of reflection on the 2023-24 school year, and excitement for the future of Princeton’s young athletes. The night started with a slideshow before each coach named off their athletes and presented them with their sports medals.

From there, Savannah Rubio announced the Top 10 All-Star Scholar Athletes made up of Panthers that excelled in both the classroom and the field of play. Each of the honorees were given a trophy for their achievement.

