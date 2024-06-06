Subscribe
Young hoopers kick off a series of PHS youth camps

by | Jun 6, 2024 | Sports

Denning thrilled for big turnout

Jaslyn Mosley gears up for a shot during a drill at last week’s youth basketball camp for girls at Princeton High School. (Austin Smith/The Princeton Herald) (More Photos)

With June finally here, the kids are officially done in the classroom for the next few months. However, that doesn’t mean there are plenty up at the school. Last week, Princeton kicked off the first of six weeks of youth camps for the community’s young athletes. 

Among those was the girls basketball camp that took place from Tuesday, May 28 to Friday, May 31. There, Coach Carla Denning got a terrific turnout from a group of future Lady Panthers.

“We had about 45 girls,” Coach Denning said. “That’s a good number for our camp starting the day after Memorial Day. We will take it. Any girl that wants to be in the gym, we are excited about.”

