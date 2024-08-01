Subscribe
Last-minute getaways for DFW families

by | Aug 1, 2024 | Life & Style

Just a few hours away, Broken Bow, Oklahoma offers hiking, boating, fishing opportunities, along with plenty of rental cabins, making it a great option for a quick family trip. Courtesy Daniel Hubbard, Pixabay

As summer draws to a close and the school year looms, families in the DFW area might be scrambling for a final adventure before the routine sets in. Thankfully, there are several destinations just a short drive away that offer the perfect blend of relaxation and excitement for kids and parents alike. For those who can’t manage an overnight trip, we have some great local alternatives as well. Here are some ideal last-minute getaways and activities to consider:

Short Getaways

• Glen Rose

A quick 90-minute drive from Dallas, Glen Rose is home to the Dinosaur Valley State Park. Kids can marvel at the dinosaur tracks embedded in the riverbed, hike scenic trails, or cool off in the river. Nearby, the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center offers a drive-through safari where families can get up close to giraffes, zebras, and other exotic animals.

By Carrie Dunlea

For more on this story see the August 1, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

