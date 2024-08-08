The importance of sleep for students: Easing back into the routine

Experts recommend that children aged 6 to 12 get 9 to 12 hours of sleep per night, while teenagers aged 13 to 18 need 8 to 10 hours

As summer winds down and the back-to-school season approaches, students and parents alike face the challenge of readjusting to a regular sleep schedule. The importance of adequate sleep for students cannot be overstated, as it directly impacts academic performance, mental health, and overall well-being.

Experts recommend that children aged 6 to 12 get 9 to 12 hours of sleep per night, while teenagers aged 13 to 18 need 8 to 10 hours. However, during summer break, many students adopt later bedtimes and wake-up times, which can make the transition back to school particularly challenging.

