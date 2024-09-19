Subscribe
Abducted woman was dead before standoff

A Princeton mother believed abducted to the St. Louis area was dead before her former boyfriend was killed in a shootout with state troopers, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
The medical examiner has not released an official cause or time of death for 30-year-old Delisha Evans, but her mother, Renetta Graves, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch she had been badly beaten.
Evans, known as DeDe, was cremated in St. Louis and buried Tuesday, Sept. 17, her mother said.
Evans was reported missing Friday, Sept. 6, after Princeton police and fire units responded to an attic fire at her home in the 3600 block of Winding Meadow Trail.
Authorities believed she had been abducted by former boyfriend and paroled felon Ryan Phillips, 33, who was headed to St. Louis in a red Range Rover.
MSHP troopers spotted the SUV on Interstate 44, and a pursuit ended in Affton, where the SUV overturned.
Troopers said Phillips raised a gun and pointed it at troopers, who fired their weapons and struck him, MSHP Cpl. Logan Bolton told First Alert 4 (KMOV-TV).
“The male and female were pronounced dead on scene,” he said.


Photos online

Photos online
