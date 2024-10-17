Escape the crowds: Warm-weather getaways for October

Charleston, South Carolina

As the crisp fall air settles over much of the U.S., some of the best travel destinations are still basking in warmth, offering an inviting escape for those looking to prolong the sunny days. While many popular hotspots are overrun with tourists during peak summer months, October provides a perfect opportunity to visit these locations without the hustle and bustle. From scenic desert landscapes to coastal retreats, these warm-weather destinations offer a blend of relaxation and adventure—without the crowds.

Whether you’re looking to explore historic streets, hike through stunning natural parks, or simply soak up the sun on a quiet beach, these spots are ideal for an off-season getaway.

By Carrie Dunlea

For more on this story see the October 17, 2024 print, or digital edition of

The Princeton Herald. Subscribe

today and support local journalism in your

community.