In-person early voting begins Oct. 21

Collin County registered voters have until Friday, Oct. 25, to request a mail-in ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election ballot that includes candidates for federal, state and local offices.

According to Collin County Elections, there were 717,135 voters registered in the county for the March 5 primaries with less than 20% of them participating.

In-person early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Nov. 1, at locations including the Princeton Municipal Center, 2000 E. Princeton Drive, Princeton; the Murphy Activity Center, 201 N. Murphy Road, Murphy; the Wylie Community Park Center, 800 Thomas Street, Wylie; and Collin College Wylie Campus, 391 Country Club Road, Wylie.

Also, the Collin College Farmersville Campus, 501 S. Collin Parkway, Farmersville; Josephine City Hall, 201 Main Street, Josephine; the Lavon City Hall, 120 School Road, Lavon; the Lovejoy ISD Administration Building, 259 Country Club Road, Allen; the Lucas Community Center, 665 Country Club Road, Lucas; and the Michael J. Felix Community Center, 3815 Sachse Road, Building E, Sachse.

All early voting polling locations may be found on the Elections page of collincountytx.gov.

Texans statewide will be choosing between Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, first elected to a six-year term in November 2012, and most recently surviving a 2018 challenge by Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke, 50.9% to 48.3%.

This year, Cruz is opposed by 32nd District U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, elected in 2018 with 52.3% of ballots cast and re-elected in 2020 and 2022 with 51.9% and 65.4% margins.

All 435 U.S. House seats are up for election this year.

In Texas’ 3rd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Keith Self, R-McKinney, elected in November 2022, is opposed for the second time by Democratic Party candidate Sandeep Srivastava, a real estate broker from Plano. Srivastava won 36.9% of the vote in the 2022 election.

At the county level, the ballot lists the positions of sheriff, probate court judge, county tax assessor-collector and four precinct constables.

At the state level, candidates include railroad commissioner, three Texas Supreme Court justices, two Court of Criminal Appeals justices plus the presiding judge, Court of Appeals district judges and Collin County District Judges.

In the Legislature, Republican State Sen. Angela Paxton, the wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, is running for re-election to District 8 that includes much of eastern Collin County, Hunt County and Rains County.

Paxton was elected in November 2018 to a term ending in January 2025.

She is opposed by Democratic Party candidate Rachel Mello, a teacher.

State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, an attorney, is seeking re-election to the District 67 seat he has held since 2013. Makala L. Washington, an entrepreneur, is the Democratic Party candidate.

In Texas House District 89, Rep. Candy Noble, R-Lucas, is opposed by Democratic Party candidate Darrel Evans, a sales consultant.

Leach and Noble, both endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott, survived GOP primary challenges by candidates backed by Attorney General Paxton.

Rep. Angie Chen Button, R-Richardson, is seeking her ninth term in District 112. Her opponent is Democratic candidate Averie Bishop, the first Asian American crowned Miss Texas.

For the District 12 seat on the State Board of Education, incumbent Pam Little, a Republican, faces former Plano East Senior High School Principal George King, the Democratic Party nominee.

The Nov. 5 ballot also includes candidates for district judge, county offices and local posts.

If needed, runoffs will be held Saturday, Dec. 14

