Subscribe
Subscribe Love

Escobar is apparent winner in mayoral runoff

by | Dec 15, 2024 | Area News, Latest

The Princeton City Council meets Monday, Dec. 23, to canvass votes in the mayoral runoff election and certify the results as official.
According to complete, unofficial returns from Collin County Elections, Eugene Escobar Jr. won with 643 votes, or 55.82%, to 509 votes, or 44.18% for incumbent Brianna Chacon.
“I have enjoyed the last four years with you all,” Chacon said after the results of the Saturday, Dec. 14, runoff were released. “This wasn’t what I expected, but God is so good in all things. Thanks for all the love, the memories, and the support through the years.”
Escobar said he was deeply humbled and honored.
“This victory belongs to all of us — the people of Princeton who believed in a vision of transparency, unity, and progress,” he said. “This journey has been about more than just an election; it has been about ensuring that every voice is heard and every concern is addressed. Together, we’ve proven that when a community comes together with determination and purpose, anything is possible.”
Escobar led all the way. The totals included 437 ballots from early in-person voting and 38 mail ballots. Collin County Elections reported Escobar outpolled Chacon 257-218 in early voting conducted from Dec. 2 to Dec. 10 and 386-291 on Election Day.
The Election Day balloting was unusually heavy, as County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet had expected it would account for only 25% of the total number of votes cast.
With 16,895 voters registered in the city of Princeton, the total count of 1,152 made the turnout 6.82%.
In November, with a presidential election on the ballot, 10,451 votes were cast for the five mayoral candidates, for a turnout of nearly 62%.
But no candidate received more than 50%, forcing the runoff between the top two candidates.
Chacon received 3,312 votes, or 41.00% of the Nov. 5 total, while Escobar won 2,185 votes, or 27.05%.
After the runoff results were reported, Escobar thanked his family, friends and supporters, saying: “Now, the real work begins. I’m committed to serving every resident of Princeton with integrity, accountability and a shared vision for a brighter future. Let’s continue to work together to make Princeton a city we are all proud to call home. Thank you for this incredible opportunity. Let’s get to work!”


Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Escobar is apparent winner in mayoral runoff

Escobar is apparent winner in mayoral runoff

Dec 14, 2024 | ,

According to complete, unofficial returns in the Princeton mayoral runoff election, Eugene Escobar Jr. apparently beat Mayor Brianna Chacon in the Saturday, Dec. 14, runoff for Princeton mayor. According to Collin County Elections, Escobar won 643 votes, or 55.82%, to...

read more
City hires CEO for PEDC/PCDC

City hires CEO for PEDC/PCDC

Dec 12, 2024 | ,

The city of Princeton has hired Jim Wehmeier as chief executive officer (CEO) of the Princeton Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) and the Princeton Community Development Corporation (PCDC). Wehmeier has been director of economic development for the city of Ennis...

read more
Council OK’s contract for multi-gen rec center

Council OK’s contract for multi-gen rec center

Dec 12, 2024 | ,

Plans are in the works for the city’s new multi-generational community recreation and aquatics center after the Princeton City Council approved an agreement for architecture and design services. Councilmembers voted at the Monday, Dec. 9, meeting to authorize the city...

read more
Saturday is Election Day for mayoral runoff

Saturday is Election Day for mayoral runoff

Dec 12, 2024 | ,

Election Day for the Princeton mayoral runoff is Saturday, Dec. 14, with polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Training Room of the Princeton Municipal Complex, 2000 E. Princeton Drive, or in the Collin County Elections Voting Room, 2010 Redbud Boulevard, McKinney. ...

read more
Optional curriculum features Bible content

Optional curriculum features Bible content

Dec 12, 2024 | , ,

Texas school districts may now choose reading and English language lessons linked to the Bible. By an 8-7 vote Friday, Nov. 22, the State Board of Education (SBOE) approved the optional Bluebonnet Learning curriculum drafted by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for...

read more
Campus food drive a success

Campus food drive a success

Dec 12, 2024 | , ,

JROTC cadets help load food collected for the annual campus food drive benefitting local families. Courtesy Princeton ISD Although inflation continued to hit the North Texas area hard, especially when considering the increased prices at the grocery stores, enough food...

read more
Mayoral runoff early voting UPDATED

Mayoral runoff early voting UPDATED

Dec 9, 2024 | ,

Two more days remain for early in-person early voting for the Princeton mayoral runoff election, followed by Election Day on Saturday, Dec. 14.According to Collin County Elections, at the end of Friday, Dec. 6, there had been 244 in-person voting check-ins at the two...

read more
Photos online
Voters Guide 2024
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Subscribe Love
Voters Guide 2024
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024