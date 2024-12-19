A season of family tradition

One tradition Sonia Duggan kept is gifting a unique ornament to my children the night we decorate the tree. Her childhood ornaments—each a small, tangible reminder of her parents’ love—now hang alongside the ornaments her sons have received since they were born. Courtesy Sonia Duggan

As a native New Englander, Christmas was always filled with traditions that grounded me in the warmth of family and the beauty of the season.

These traditions encompassed baking gingerbread men and sugar cookies, crafting fresh wreaths from pine boughs, stringing popcorn and cranberry garlands, placing a single white candle in each window, and more.

However, one of my favorite traditions, which might now qualify as a classic Hallmark movie moment, was cutting down our family Christmas tree with my dad. We’d drag a sled through the woods, on foot or by snowmobile, in search of the perfect tree. Some years, that perfect tree required precision drilling to add branches to bare spots we hadn’t noticed in the forest!

Years later, as a parent who lost my own parents just as I was starting my family, their absence brought both heartache and the opportunity to carry on traditions rooted in love and legacy.

One tradition I’ve kept is gifting a unique ornament to my children the night we decorate the tree. My childhood ornaments—each a small, tangible reminder of my parents’ love—now hang alongside the ornaments my sons have received since they were born.

When we gather as a family to decorate the tree, the laughter always comes as we share stories about each ornament. Someday, when my sons have trees of their own, I plan to pass these ornaments on to them, creating a lasting tradition that will live on in their homes.

Sweet Traditions of Giving

Donna Bruner, a longtime resident of Lucas, has a Christmas tradition rooted in baking—a tradition that has spanned decades and embodies the spirit of giving.

“I’ve been making Christmas goodie boxes since I was probably nine years old,” Donna said. Growing up, her family didn’t always have much money, but baking became a way to show love. Divinity, cakes, and spiced nuts were family favorites, and the tradition followed Donna to Texas when she moved here in 1985.

Now, nearly 40 years later, Donna’s Christmas goodies are beloved gifts for coworkers, friends, and teachers. Her sons, Landon and Dawton, have joined in, baking with her each year, and even taking on the role of deliverymen.

“I love that they’re interested in our old family recipes and traditions,” Donna said. “And I’m so proud of their giving hearts, spreading Christmas spirit!”

Sandy Baker of Princeton has also built a tradition centered on baking—though hers evolved into a mission of spreading holiday cheer to those in need.

When her children were toddlers, Sandy remembered how much they loved baking Christmas cookies with her.

“We’d collect oatmeal containers and Pringles cans throughout the year, saving them to decorate for Christmas,” she said. The family baked sugar cookies and no-bake treats to fill the decorated containers, which they delivered to people in their community.

“Over time, we started taking the treats to people we knew were in need—sometimes strangers we’d see on street corners,” she said. “It was a simple act, but it taught my children that Christmas is about giving, not just receiving.”

Now grown, Sandy’s children continue the tradition of giving, serving the homeless in the Metroplex each year. “It’s a tradition that’s been passed down,” she said. “They plan ahead to give to others all year long.”

A Nativity Like No Other

For Therese Andari of Allen, assembling her family’s elaborate Nativity scene is not just a tradition—it’s an act of devotion and a deeply rooted connection to her Lebanese heritage.

Every year, it takes Therese four to five hours to create the scene from scratch, carefully building mountains reminiscent of Lebanon’s rugged landscape using foam, boxes, brown paper and “snow.”

“She does it completely from scratch every year,” said her daughter Annabelle, admiring her mother’s creativity.

The tradition is one Therese inherited from her parents and their parents before them.

“In Lebanon, Christmas is very focused on Christ and family gatherings,” Therese said. “There are lots of prayers and Masses. Small gifts are given, but not a big focus.”

As a child, Therese said her family transformed simple materials like moss, wood, and stones from their land into a Nativity display. They would plant wheat or lentil seeds on cotton balls about two weeks before Christmas to grow for the display which included creating a small cave out of paper with the Nativity scene inside.

When Therese moved to the U.S. with her new husband, she carried the tradition with her. After the birth of her firstborn 26 years ago, she began assembling her Nativity scene each year.

Now, decades later, her Nativity scene is a cherished centerpiece of the family’s Christmas celebrations, embodying faith, artistry, and a sense of home.

Reason for the Season

For Lavon residents Shelley and Jeff Dowdle, a unique tradition of gift-giving began in 2003 when their first son was born.

“Jeff and I wanted to keep the focus on the reason for the season and were brainstorming what to do,” Shelley said. She eventually found inspiration in a magazine article about the gifts of the Three Wise Men—gold, frankincense, and myrrh—and how to adapt them into a modern Christmas tradition.

The article explained the symbolism of the original gifts: gold, a precious item of great value; frankincense, a fragrant resin used in worship; and myrrh, a resin traditionally used for health or embalming. The Dowdles reinterpreted these gifts for their family’s celebrations. Each Christmas, their sons receive three gifts: something valuable to represent gold, such as a bike, laptop, or gaming equipment; something that connects them to God, representing frankincense, which could include books, music, or experiences like concerts or trips; and something practical for the body, symbolizing myrrh, such as clothes, socks, or shoes.

Shelley shared examples of how the tradition has evolved over the years. Last year, Morgan Wallen concert tickets, with their steep price tag, fell under the “gold” category. Frankincense, initially the hardest category, became an opportunity to nurture her sons’ God-given talents and interests. Over time, she said, the gifts her boys wanted naturally fit into one of the three categories.

“To keep things fun, we’ve even done scavenger hunts some years,” Shelley said. “But now, they love the tradition itself—it doesn’t need anything extra.” When asked about the meaning behind the practice, she added, “If you asked my boys, they could tell you the reason for the season, and that’s all we ever wanted.”

Creating New Traditions

Sometimes, the most meaningful traditions begin by accident. One snowy year when icy roads kept the Bruner family indoors, Donna Bruner set up a snack table and drink station for her hungry boys. That impromptu setup has since evolved into a cherished family tradition.

“Now, we have different boxes and tins, each holding a snack—homemade or store-bought favorites like chips or pretzels,” Donna said. A drink station accompanies it, complete with personalized mugs and packets of hot chocolate, cider, and tea. Holiday canisters brim with coffee, sugar cubes, marshmallows, and flavored creamers, and a crockpot of wassail fills the house with a warm, festive aroma.

Christmas is a time of reflection, remembrance, and joy. Whether you’re continuing traditions passed down through generations, or starting new ones, these traditions remind us of what matters most during the holidays—love, connection, and faith.

