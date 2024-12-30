Princeton wins consolation title in Allen

Princeton senior JeVaughn Martin, pictured in previous action, helped to lead the Panthers to the consolation title in the silver division at the Allen In-N-Out Burger Holiday Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 28. Photo by Victor Tapia / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

ALLEN – After rallying to only see Mount Pleasant turn back Princeton’s boys basketball team 60-50 in their first game of the Allen In-N-Out Burger Invitational on Thursday, Dec. 26, the Panthers bounced back with three straight wins to finish the three-day tournament as consolation champion of the silver bracket.

Princeton’s rally in the back half of the bracket was capped off by a 70-61 win over District 6-6A rival McKinney Boyd on Saturday, Dec. 28.

That was the first of two straight wins by the Panthers over a district foe. One day earlier on Friday, Dec. 27, outlasted Plano 63-59 in the consolation semifinals. Earlier that day, the Panthers defeated Frisco Independence 57-49.

Stay informed about your community in the new year by subscribing, to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!