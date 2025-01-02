Mayor Escobar takes the helm

Eugene Escobar Jr., mayor of Princeton, effective Monday, Dec. 23. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald

Family and friends of Eugene Escobar Jr. filled the first two rows of seats in the Princeton City Council Chambers as City Secretary Amber Anderson swore in Escobar as mayor.

He is to preside over the first Princeton City Council meeting of the new year on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

Asked if he had an agenda for the position, Escobar cited the need for more transparency in city government. As for specific issues, he said, “I’ll have to see what they’re doing and what they’re not doing.”

Escobar emerged as the winner from a Dec. 14 runoff resulting from a five-way race in which no candidate won more than 50% of the votes on Nov. 5.

Incumbent Brianna Chacon received 3,312 votes, or 41.00% of the Nov. 5 total and Escobar won 2,185 votes, or 27.05%, with 62% of Princeton voters casting ballots.

Turnout for the runoff was one-tenth of that amount, with just 6.82% of registered voters taking part and only 1,152 ballots cast.

Collin County Elections reported Escobar outpolled Chacon 257-218 in early runoff voting conducted from Dec. 2 to Dec. 10 and 386-291 on Election Day for a 55.82% to 44.18% victory (643-509).

