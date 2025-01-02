Mobility study plans for future growth

During typical non-holiday work week, the U.S. Hwy 380 and Beauchamp Boulevard intersection in Princeton is often clogged with traffic. The future Town Center complex will anchor the northwest corner. Shelley Dowdle/ The Princeton Herald

With the population of Collin County expected to top 3 million in the next 30 years, engineers are recommending the addition of 73 miles of arterial roads, the modification of 295 miles of arterial roads and the removal of 145 miles of arterial roads from the Collin County Thoroughfare Plan.

The final report of the Collin County Future Mobility Study was presented last month to the Collin County Commissioners Court.

The study by Burns McDonnell, in association with Kimley-Horn and Single Wing Creative, was conducted to provide advance mobility planning for a county whose population doubled in the last 20 years and continues to grow.

Phase 1 of the study was conducted from Summer 2020 to Fall 2021 and included preliminary data collection and analysis as well as stakeholder and public outreach.

Phase 2, which began in the Fall of 2021, built on Phase 1 and focused on assessing county infrastructure, conducting route studies, and developing recommendations for future mobility improvements.

Historical data and growth projections showed Collin County was growing from the southwest to the north and east.

The Collin County Future Mobility Study was begun to identify transportation needs and develop a plan to accommodate population and employment growth in the eastern part of the county.

“The study was an opportunity for the public and other stakeholders such as agencies, local governments and community organizations, to provide input on current and future transportation needs in eastern portions of Collin County,” the report said.

