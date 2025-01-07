Subscribe
City designates warming shelter at Fire Station No. 1

by | Jan 7, 2025 | Area News, Latest

Due to the anticipated winter weather forecast, the city has designated space at Fire Station #1 at 510 Woody Drive to operate as a warming shelter should there be a loss of power or gas.

Additional facilities may be used for warming and will be determined by need as the situation develops, the city said.

Senior residents without transportation to the warming station can call the non-emergency line, 972-547-5350, which will send them to a dispatcher. Time frames will be dependent on officer availability, the city said.

In addition, Texans with special needs can register with the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR).

The STEAR program helps ensure that individuals with disabilities, limited mobility, communication barriers, or reliance on life-sustaining medical equipment get the support they need during emergencies.

To register, visit the STEAR website at https://stear.texas.gov.

The program is free, voluntary and a critical step in being prepared for emergencies.

