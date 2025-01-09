Car plunges into Lake Lavon by | Jan 9, 2025 | Area News, Latest

A bystander rescued the driver of a Camaro that plunged off a bridge into Lake Lavon while he was racing a Mustang, authorities said.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office said the car ended up 12 feet underwater at the T-intersection of U.S. Highway 380 and County Road 559 just east of Princeton.

The roads was dry, Wednesday, Jan. 8, but temperatures were in the mid-40s, making recovery difficult.

Princeton Fire-Rescue and the Sheriff’s Dive Team helped get the car out of the lake.

It took several hours and one lane of U.S. 380 was closed in each direction.

“Let’s all slow down, keep it safe, and maybe leave the racing to the professionals … on a track,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.



