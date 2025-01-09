Subscribe
Council to consider extending moratorium

Jan 9, 2025

New Princeton Mayor Eugene Escobar is hitting the ground running before he presides over the first City Council meeting Monday, Jan. 13. Before the meeting, members sitting as the Housing Standards Commission will get reports on the Princeton Luxury Apartments.

Escobar said that after being sworn in Dec. 23, he has been meeting with the city manager’s team and department heads to “get up to speed regarding projects, plans, needs and finances.” 

Escobar said he also has been meeting with residents and community partners and plans meetings with the Princeton Independent School District and Collin County officials.

The 120-day moratorium on new residential construction expires this month and the mayor said the city council will decide at Monday’s meeting whether to extend it. 

Escobar said the city has used the past four months to review existing zoning regulations so future development would align with the city’s goals for balanced economic and residential expansion. 

