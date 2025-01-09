Transform your space: Strategies to organize your home’s interior

The dawn of a new year is a natural time to embrace positive change, and while resolutions often focus on personal health or fitness, an overlooked area for transformation is the home. A clutter-free, organized environment can make daily life more manageable and even improve mental health.

A study published in the journal Comprehensive Psychoneuroendocrinology highlighted how cluttered homes increased stress levels in women caring for infants. Organized spaces not only reduce physical stress but may also lower risks for health issues like anxiety, depression, and heart disease, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Reclaiming your space doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Here are actionable strategies to create a more organized and stress-free home.

1. Start small and stay consistent

Avoid procrastination by setting aside time each day or week to tidy up. Focus on high-traffic areas like the kitchen, living room, and entryway. Establish a habit of sorting through mail daily, discarding junk mail and unnecessary papers before they pile up. Parents can implement a system to handle children’s schoolwork and announcements, ensuring those don’t add to household clutter.

2. Create an inviting entryway

An entryway shoe rack is a small but impactful addition that helps set an organized tone for the entire home. Placing shoes neatly on a rack reduces clutter and protects floors from dirt and mud, creating a cleaner, more welcoming space.

3. Invest in dual-purpose furniture

Storage furniture can be a game-changer in maintaining a clean and functional home. In the living room, consider storage ottomans to keep blankets, remote controls, or board games out of sight. Bedrooms can benefit from storage benches at the foot of beds, perfect for holding extra linens or seasonal clothing. These pieces not only reduce visual clutter but also make cleaning more efficient.

4. Regularly declutter storage spaces

Closets, drawers, and cabinets often become catch-all spaces for unused or forgotten items. Dedicate time each season to sorting through these areas, discarding or donating anything you no longer need. For example, towels that have seen better days can be repurposed as cleaning rags, while seldom-used kitchen gadgets can be donated to someone who will use them.

5. Use containers and labels for clarity

In areas prone to disorganization, such as pantries or home offices, storage containers and labels can provide structure. Transparent bins allow for quick identification of contents, while labels ensure everything has a designated place.

6. Maximize vertical space

Make the most of your home’s storage potential by using vertical space. Install shelving units in closets or garages to keep items off the floor. Wall-mounted organizers or pegboards in home offices or craft rooms can help maintain order without sacrificing workspace.

7. Establish a donation routine

A good rule of thumb: if you haven’t used an item in a year, it might be time to part ways with it. Keep a designated box for donations and when it fills up, take it to a local charity. This practice ensures you’re constantly curating your belongings and making room for what matters most.

A well-organized home isn’t just aesthetically pleasing—it’s a sanctuary that promotes peace of mind and improves daily life. By adopting these strategies, you can create a space that supports your well-being and sets a positive tone for the year ahead.

By Carrie Dunlea

