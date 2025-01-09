Subscribe
Subscribe Love

Transform your space: Strategies to organize your home’s interior

by | Jan 9, 2025 | Life & Style

The dawn of a new year is a natural time to embrace positive change, and while resolutions often focus on personal health or fitness, an overlooked area for transformation is the home. A clutter-free, organized environment can make daily life more manageable and even improve mental health.

A study published in the journal Comprehensive Psychoneuroendocrinology highlighted how cluttered homes increased stress levels in women caring for infants. Organized spaces not only reduce physical stress but may also lower risks for health issues like anxiety, depression, and heart disease, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Reclaiming your space doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Here are actionable strategies to create a more organized and stress-free home.

1. Start small and stay consistent

Avoid procrastination by setting aside time each day or week to tidy up. Focus on high-traffic areas like the kitchen, living room, and entryway. Establish a habit of sorting through mail daily, discarding junk mail and unnecessary papers before they pile up. Parents can implement a system to handle children’s schoolwork and announcements, ensuring those don’t add to household clutter.

2. Create an inviting entryway

An entryway shoe rack is a small but impactful addition that helps set an organized tone for the entire home. Placing shoes neatly on a rack reduces clutter and protects floors from dirt and mud, creating a cleaner, more welcoming space.

3. Invest in dual-purpose furniture

Storage furniture can be a game-changer in maintaining a clean and functional home. In the living room, consider storage ottomans to keep blankets, remote controls, or board games out of sight. Bedrooms can benefit from storage benches at the foot of beds, perfect for holding extra linens or seasonal clothing. These pieces not only reduce visual clutter but also make cleaning more efficient.

4. Regularly declutter storage spaces

Closets, drawers, and cabinets often become catch-all spaces for unused or forgotten items. Dedicate time each season to sorting through these areas, discarding or donating anything you no longer need. For example, towels that have seen better days can be repurposed as cleaning rags, while seldom-used kitchen gadgets can be donated to someone who will use them.

5. Use containers and labels for clarity

In areas prone to disorganization, such as pantries or home offices, storage containers and labels can provide structure. Transparent bins allow for quick identification of contents, while labels ensure everything has a designated place.

6. Maximize vertical space

Make the most of your home’s storage potential by using vertical space. Install shelving units in closets or garages to keep items off the floor. Wall-mounted organizers or pegboards in home offices or craft rooms can help maintain order without sacrificing workspace.

7. Establish a donation routine

A good rule of thumb: if you haven’t used an item in a year, it might be time to part ways with it. Keep a designated box for donations and when it fills up, take it to a local charity. This practice ensures you’re constantly curating your belongings and making room for what matters most.

A well-organized home isn’t just aesthetically pleasing—it’s a sanctuary that promotes peace of mind and improves daily life. By adopting these strategies, you can create a space that supports your well-being and sets a positive tone for the year ahead.

By Carrie Dunlea

For more stories about the Princeton community see the next print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

A season of family tradition

A season of family tradition

Dec 19, 2024 |

One tradition Sonia Duggan kept is gifting a unique ornament to my children the night we decorate the tree. Her childhood ornaments—each a small, tangible reminder of her parents’ love—now hang alongside the ornaments her sons have received since they were born....

read more
Festive destinations for a memorable Christmas

Festive destinations for a memorable Christmas

Nov 14, 2024 |

Breckinridge, Colorado is a festive place to visit during the holidays. Courtesy photo While many people dream of being home for the holidays, there’s a special magic in traveling during the Christmas season. Whether you’re craving snow-capped mountains, tropical...

read more
Exploring America’s autumnaal treasures

Exploring America’s autumnaal treasures

Sep 19, 2024 |

Eureka Springs, Arkansas: A Victorian Gem in the Ozarks. Kary Bjorn Photography/Unsplash As the heat of summer fades into the crisp embrace of autumn, September offers a perfect opportunity for travel across the U.S. The month’s moderate weather, stunning fall foliage...

read more
It’s all happening at the library

It’s all happening at the library

Sep 10, 2024 | ,

If you don’t have a library card, you’re missing out. Whether you’re upgrading your skills, scouting for knowledge and information or connecting with other readers, a library card from Lois Nelson Public Library is your key to an arsenal of resources. And, since...

read more
Last-minute getaways for DFW families

Last-minute getaways for DFW families

Aug 1, 2024 |

Just a few hours away, Broken Bow, Oklahoma offers hiking, boating, fishing opportunities, along with plenty of rental cabins, making it a great option for a quick family trip. Courtesy Daniel Hubbard, Pixabay As summer draws to a close and the school year looms,...

read more
Heat exacerbates summer garden issues for Texans

Heat exacerbates summer garden issues for Texans

Jul 18, 2024 |

Mulch does double duty in a garden, preserving moisture while helping to keep weeds down. Courtesy Sam Craft/Texas A&M AgriLife Texas gardeners usually sing the same tune this time of year — the heat is oppressive, and moisture is in short supply. Some East Texas...

read more
Photos online
Lafon's Dec
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Subscribe Love
Lafon's Dec
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024