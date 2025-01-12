Public Hearing Monday, Jan. 13: Building Moratorium

The Princeton City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, to conduct a public hearing and consider approving Ordinance No. 2025-01-13-01 of the City Council of the City of Princeton, Texas, extending a moratorium on the acceptance, authorization, and approvals necessary for residential property development, consisting of the subdivision, platting, construction, reconstruction, or other alteration or improvement thereof, for residential property development within the City’s corporate limits and extraterritorial jurisdiction; adopting written findings identifying the problems requiring the need for extending the moratorium and describing the reasonable progress made to alleviate the problems; providing for applicability, purpose, enactment, duration, extension, limited exceptions, and waivers; providing for an effective date; and containing other provisions related to the subject.

