Fire Chief proud of what he built

by | Jan 23, 2025 | Latest

Fire Chief Tom Harvey shows the Princeton Fire Department’s Rosenbauer 100-foot aerial ladder truck, one of 11 trucks acquired by the department during his tenure.

It may sound like a cliché, but retiring Princeton Fire Chief Tom Harvey says he had wanted to be a firefighter since he was a boy.

Now, after 42 years, he’s retired from his second fulltime fire service job after guiding Princeton’s Fire Department from an all-volunteer force to its present strength of 45 all-paid personnel at four stations and the Municipal Center.

Harvey joined the California Conservation Corps as a teenager in 1979 and worked alongside the California Department of Forestry, now called CAL FIRE, working out of the Bollinger Canyon fire center doing such tasks as cutting fire breaks

For more on this story see the January 23, 2025 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

