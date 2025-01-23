Fire Chief proud of what he built

Fire Chief Tom Harvey shows the Princeton Fire Department’s Rosenbauer 100-foot aerial ladder truck, one of 11 trucks acquired by the department during his tenure.

It may sound like a cliché, but retiring Princeton Fire Chief Tom Harvey says he had wanted to be a firefighter since he was a boy.

Now, after 42 years, he’s retired from his second fulltime fire service job after guiding Princeton’s Fire Department from an all-volunteer force to its present strength of 45 all-paid personnel at four stations and the Municipal Center.

Harvey joined the California Conservation Corps as a teenager in 1979 and worked alongside the California Department of Forestry, now called CAL FIRE, working out of the Bollinger Canyon fire center doing such tasks as cutting fire breaks

