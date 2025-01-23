Residents express satisfaction and dissatisfaction

How likely are you to recommend the city to a friend or family member as a good place to live?

The city of Princeton has unveiled the results of its 2024 Resident Satisfaction Survey, conducted in October by OnPointe Insights. The survey, designed to engage residents and collect feedback on various issues, received 1,329 responses.

The survey, presented at the Monday, Jan. 13, meeting of the Princeton City Council, aimed to identify community priorities, gather opinions on public services and infrastructure and promote inclusivity by giving residents an accessible platform to voice concerns.

Participants were recruited through email (51%), social media (31%) and e-newsletters (18%). Princeton was divided into six zones to ensure broad representation. The geographic region with the most responses, 40% of the total, was Area 5, located south of U.S. Highway 380.

