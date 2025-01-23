Storm spotters trained

Patricia Sánchez, a forecaster/meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, explains how a thunderstorm develops.

The difference between a storm watch and a storm warning could be likened to making tacos, a National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist told a training class for Collin County.

A taco watch would mean, “we have the ingredients to make tacos,” while a taco warning would mean, “We’re having tacos. RIGHT NOW!”

NWS Fort Worth Forecaster/Meteorologist Patricia Sánchez and Jennifer Dunn, warning coordination meteorologist, presented the SKYWARN storm spotter training class Saturday, Jan. 18, in Plano.

Although tornados can occur in any month, they are most frequent in Texas during April, May and June. So, the weather service conducts several severe weather education classes prior to spring.

