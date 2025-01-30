City improving employee engagement

Princeton Muncipal Center. Courtesy Perkins Will

Although more than half of Princeton’s municipal employees are highly involved and enthusiastic about their work, there was room for improvement, a Gallup survey found.

Fallan Carrillo, the city’s director of employee experience, reported the survey results to a work session of the Princeton City Council in December.

She said 89% of employees responded to the survey taken Oct. 7 through Oct. 21, with 52% saying they were highly engaged in their jobs with a strong alignment to the city’s mission and clear role expectations.

“They are psychologically owners of their work,” Carrillo said. “They drive performance, and they’re innovative, and they move the organization forward.”

She said that level of engagement placed Princeton in the 91st percentile, “well above the average for city governments.”

