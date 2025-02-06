Subscribe
Subscribe Love

County may create district to fight rural fires

by | Feb 6, 2025 | Area News, Latest, News

Princeton firefighters battled a mobile home fire north of the city in July 2023 with aid from Melissa, Blue Ridge, Farmersville and Lowry Crossing. Princeton is among the cities still considering whether to renew the interlocal fire service agreement. Photo Courtesy Michael O’Keefe – First Response Photography 

Some Collin County cities say they are running out of money to provide fire service to the 60,000 residents who live in the 75.5 square miles of unincorporated area. But county commissioners may soon be asked to hold an election to create a special district  to serve that need.

Since October 2013, the county has paid city fire departments to provide emergency service to residents in the city’s extra-territorial jurisdictions (ETJ) or nearby county land. 

The program began with 22 cities, but Melissa dropped out last year and the cities of McKinney and Farmersville have filed notice of termination effective Oct. 1 of this year. 

“The City of Farmersville, just like other cities, operates at a deficit when responding to unincorporated Collin County emergencies, and the tax-paying citizens inside of the city of Farmersville have to cover those costs,” Farmersville Fire Chief Greg Massey said in a Jan. 4 letter to citizens. “Currently, that deficit to city taxpayers is nearing $190,000 on the city’s operational budget for a fiscal year, based on Farmersville Fire Department emergency responses in unincorporated Collin County.”

Massey said city officials including City Manager Ben White and Mayor Craig Overstreet were continuing to work with the county to renegotiate terms of the agreement.

To read the full story, support local journalism and stay informed, subscribe to your local newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

City to consider forensic audit, progress report

City to consider forensic audit, progress report

Feb 6, 2025 | ,

The Princeton City Council will consider conducting a forensic audit of the municipal government, said Erin Mudie, director of marketing and communications. Mayor Eugene Escobar Jr. had posted online that he was “receiving extreme pushback” on placing two items on the...

read more
Princeton advances 12 to regionals

Princeton advances 12 to regionals

Feb 6, 2025 | ,

The Princeton wrestling team photos for pictures after the conclusion of last Friday's District 6-6A wrestling tournament at Plano East. The Panthers advanced 12 wrestlers to this week's Region III-6A Tournament in Allen. Submitted photo By David Wolman...

read more
Three trustees to be elected for Collin College

Three trustees to be elected for Collin College

Feb 6, 2025 | ,

At press time, two Collin College Trustees were among four candidates who have filed for the Saturday, May 3, board election. Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, to file for election to six-year terms in Places 4, 5 and 6. Place 5 Trustee Raj Menon of Plano...

read more
Legislative session underway in Austin

Legislative session underway in Austin

Feb 6, 2025 | ,

Collin County lawmakers have begun work in the 89th Texas Legislature with Rep. Candy Noble visiting the Lower Rio Grande Valley and Rep. Jeff Leach meeting with multiple groups, individuals and constituents from across District 67 and the state. “I’m glad that Gov....

read more
Council denies moratorium waiver

Council denies moratorium waiver

Jan 30, 2025 | ,

Members of Princeton Masonic Lodge No. 1436 present the Community Builder Award Monday, Jan. 27, to Local 5155 of the Professional Firefighters of Princeton.  Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald  Princeton City Councilmembers divided over whether the moratorium on new...

read more
Photos online
Lafon's Dec
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Subscribe Love
Lafon's Dec
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024