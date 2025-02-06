Subscribe
Subscribe Love

Legislative session underway in Austin

by | Feb 6, 2025 | Latest, News

Collin County lawmakers have begun work in the 89th Texas Legislature with Rep. Candy Noble visiting the Lower Rio Grande Valley and Rep. Jeff Leach meeting with multiple groups, individuals and constituents from across District 67 and the state.

“I’m glad that Gov. Abbott has asked the federal government to reimburse Texas for all we have done to step up and protect the country from the trafficking of humans, drugs and criminal elements,” said Noble, R-Lucas. “We have allocated $11 billion in Texas tax dollars in this effort over the last few years.”

Leach, R-Plano, said his meetings have given him a clear picture of the Legislature’s mission: “Strengthening Texas through conservative, principled leadership.”

Leach said, “From discussions on economic growth and border security to protecting our kids and strengthening our education system, we are laying the groundwork for a session that delivers real results. These conversations are helping shape legislation that will prioritize fiscal responsibility, individual freedoms and the overall prosperity of our great state.”

To read the full story, support local journalism and stay informed, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

City to consider forensic audit, progress report

City to consider forensic audit, progress report

Feb 6, 2025 | ,

The Princeton City Council will consider conducting a forensic audit of the municipal government, said Erin Mudie, director of marketing and communications. Mayor Eugene Escobar Jr. had posted online that he was “receiving extreme pushback” on placing two items on the...

read more
Princeton advances 12 to regionals

Princeton advances 12 to regionals

Feb 6, 2025 | ,

The Princeton wrestling team photos for pictures after the conclusion of last Friday's District 6-6A wrestling tournament at Plano East. The Panthers advanced 12 wrestlers to this week's Region III-6A Tournament in Allen. Submitted photo By David Wolman...

read more
Three trustees to be elected for Collin College

Three trustees to be elected for Collin College

Feb 6, 2025 | ,

At press time, two Collin College Trustees were among four candidates who have filed for the Saturday, May 3, board election. Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, to file for election to six-year terms in Places 4, 5 and 6. Place 5 Trustee Raj Menon of Plano...

read more
Council denies moratorium waiver

Council denies moratorium waiver

Jan 30, 2025 | ,

Members of Princeton Masonic Lodge No. 1436 present the Community Builder Award Monday, Jan. 27, to Local 5155 of the Professional Firefighters of Princeton.  Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald  Princeton City Councilmembers divided over whether the moratorium on new...

read more
Photos online
Lafon's Dec
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Subscribe Love
Lafon's Dec
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024