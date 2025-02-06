Legislative session underway in Austin

Collin County lawmakers have begun work in the 89th Texas Legislature with Rep. Candy Noble visiting the Lower Rio Grande Valley and Rep. Jeff Leach meeting with multiple groups, individuals and constituents from across District 67 and the state.

“I’m glad that Gov. Abbott has asked the federal government to reimburse Texas for all we have done to step up and protect the country from the trafficking of humans, drugs and criminal elements,” said Noble, R-Lucas. “We have allocated $11 billion in Texas tax dollars in this effort over the last few years.”

Leach, R-Plano, said his meetings have given him a clear picture of the Legislature’s mission: “Strengthening Texas through conservative, principled leadership.”

Leach said, “From discussions on economic growth and border security to protecting our kids and strengthening our education system, we are laying the groundwork for a session that delivers real results. These conversations are helping shape legislation that will prioritize fiscal responsibility, individual freedoms and the overall prosperity of our great state.”

