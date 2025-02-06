Subscribe
Three trustees to be elected for Collin College

by | Feb 6, 2025 | Latest, News

At press time, two Collin College Trustees were among four candidates who have filed for the Saturday, May 3, board election.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, to file for election to six-year terms in Places 4, 5 and 6.

Place 5 Trustee Raj Menon of Plano and Place 6 Trustee Stacy Anne Arias of Melissa have filed for re-election. 

Staci L. Weaver of Plano has filed as a candidate for Place 4 currently occupied by Trustee Greg Gomel of Plano and Justin Adcock has filed for Place 6 to challenge Arias.

Menon, who serves as treasurer on the nine-member board, was appointed in 2016, elected to a two-year term in 2017 and then won a six-year term in 2019.

Arias was elected to Place 6 in 2019 after previously serving 12 years in Place 5 before moving.

Weaver is superintendent of the Legacy Preparatory Academy in Plano and Adcock is a business owner from Plano.

The last day to register to vote or to update voter registration information is Thursday, April 3. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 22.

Early voting will be held from Tuesday, April 22, to Tuesday, April 29.

0 Comments

