Three trustees to be elected for Collin College

At press time, two Collin College Trustees were among four candidates who have filed for the Saturday, May 3, board election.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, to file for election to six-year terms in Places 4, 5 and 6.

Place 5 Trustee Raj Menon of Plano and Place 6 Trustee Stacy Anne Arias of Melissa have filed for re-election.

Staci L. Weaver of Plano has filed as a candidate for Place 4 currently occupied by Trustee Greg Gomel of Plano and Justin Adcock has filed for Place 6 to challenge Arias.

Menon, who serves as treasurer on the nine-member board, was appointed in 2016, elected to a two-year term in 2017 and then won a six-year term in 2019.

Arias was elected to Place 6 in 2019 after previously serving 12 years in Place 5 before moving.

Weaver is superintendent of the Legacy Preparatory Academy in Plano and Adcock is a business owner from Plano.

The last day to register to vote or to update voter registration information is Thursday, April 3. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 22.

Early voting will be held from Tuesday, April 22, to Tuesday, April 29.

