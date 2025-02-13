Subscribe
Local representatives applaud governor

by | Feb 13, 2025 | Latest, News

District 67 Rep. Jeff Leach said Gov. Greg Abbott’s State of the State address “reinforced our shared commitment” to providing property tax relief, investing in water infrastructure, increasing teacher pay, educational savings accounts, bail reform and creating the Texas Cyber Command.

“It was an inspiring call to action, and I am ready to fight for these priorities in the weeks and months ahead,” Leach, R-Plano, said in his weekly report from Austin.

“Building on our work of the last few sessions his [Abbott’s] proposal provides an additional $11 billion in new tax relief,” District 89 Rep. Candy Noble said. “This involves continuation and expansion of buying down the largest portion of our property tax bills, the maintenance and operation (M&O) tax.”

Noble, R-Lucas, added that the governor declared teacher pay raises an emergency item.

“This includes teacher pay, other forms of compensation and expanding the Teacher Incentive Allotment for excellent performance,” Noble said.

Leach said he has filed 18 bills so far in the 89th Legislature, with more to come.

“I filed two bills to help combat the plague of child sexual abuse in our state,” Leach said.

Leach said he has filed 18 bills so far in the 89th Legislature, with more to come.

"I filed two bills to help combat the plague of child sexual abuse in our state," Leach said.

