Police receive no profiling complaints

The Princeton Police Department received no complaints of racial profiling in 2024, according to the latest annual report submitted by Police Chief James Waters.

The department, which conducts a quarterly audit on racial profiling data, also found that 64% of all traffic stops over the past three years involved residents of Princeton.

A demographic analysis of citations issued in 2024 showed that they were consistent with Princeton’s population makeup, according to the latest census estimates.

In 2024, Princeton officers recorded 9,260 motor vehicle stops. Of those stops, 77.38% resulted in a verbal warning, 20.19% led to a citation, 1.39% resulted in a written warning, and 1.04% resulted in an arrest or a combination of a citation and an arrest.

Waters said an overwhelming majority — 95.73% — of the stops were made without the officer knowing the race of the driver beforehand. Additionally, 97.51% of stops did not result in a search.

Of the 2.49% of stops where searches were conducted, 74.03% were non-discretionary, meaning officers were required to conduct a search based on legal circumstances such as an arrest or visible contraband.

