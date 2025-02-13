Subscribe
Subscribe Love

Police receive no profiling complaints

by | Feb 13, 2025 | Latest, News

The Princeton Police Department received no complaints of racial profiling in 2024, according to the latest annual report submitted by Police Chief James Waters. 

The department, which conducts a quarterly audit on racial profiling data, also found that 64% of all traffic stops over the past three years involved residents of Princeton.

A demographic analysis of citations issued in 2024 showed that they were consistent with Princeton’s population makeup, according to the latest census estimates. 

In 2024, Princeton officers recorded 9,260 motor vehicle stops. Of those stops, 77.38% resulted in a verbal warning, 20.19% led to a citation, 1.39% resulted in a written warning, and 1.04% resulted in an arrest or a combination of a citation and an arrest.

Waters said an overwhelming majority — 95.73% — of the stops were made without the officer knowing the race of the driver beforehand. Additionally, 97.51% of stops did not result in a search. 

Of the 2.49% of stops where searches were conducted, 74.03% were non-discretionary, meaning officers were required to conduct a search based on legal circumstances such as an arrest or visible contraband. 

To read the full story and support local journalism, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Council debates need for forensic audit

Council debates need for forensic audit

Feb 13, 2025 | ,

Photo courtesy Perkins Will Princeton Finance Director Sophie Packard has compiled information for a forensic audit of city accounts and will present a request for qualifications to next month’s City Council meeting. Members could decide at that time whether to...

read more
Local representatives applaud governor

Local representatives applaud governor

Feb 13, 2025 | ,

District 67 Rep. Jeff Leach said Gov. Greg Abbott’s State of the State address “reinforced our shared commitment” to providing property tax relief, investing in water infrastructure, increasing teacher pay, educational savings accounts, bail reform and creating the...

read more
Cultivating family, growing dreams

Cultivating family, growing dreams

Feb 13, 2025 | , ,

Colby and Ashley McClendon, along with their two daughters, live in Lavon. McClendon Farms has been in operation since 1887 and Colby is a sixth generation farmer. Ashley teaches in Wylie ISD. Courtesy photo For two families in Collin County, farming is more than just...

read more
Princeton advances 4 to state

Princeton advances 4 to state

Feb 12, 2025 | ,

Princeton senior Paris Kelleher applies top pressure on Klein Oak's Malaina Jones during the first place match in the 145-pound weight class division at the Region III-6A Tournament at Allen High School last Saturday. Kelleher won via a 6-0 decision and is bound for...

read more
Deputy city manager resigns

Deputy city manager resigns

Feb 10, 2025 | ,

After a year on the job, Deputy City Manager John Land has tendered his resignation. He was hired last February as a contract employee through his consulting company, North Shore Solutions of Scroggins, Texas. “I submitted my 30-day written notice of termination on...

read more
Public hearing on Princeton-180 PID

Public hearing on Princeton-180 PID

Feb 8, 2025 | ,

A public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10:"Conduct a public hearing and consider approving Resolution No. 2025-02-10-R07, approving the creation of the Princeton-180 Public Improvement District and ordering public improvements to be made for the...

read more
Public hearing on zone map amendment

Public hearing on zone map amendment

Feb 8, 2025 | ,

A public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10:"Conduct a public hearing and consider approving Ordinance No. 2025-02-10 of the City of Princeton from Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty for a zone map amendment for a property being a 0.55 acre tract of...

read more
Photos online
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love