Collin College election is May 3

Two members of the Collin College Board of Trustees have decided not to run in the Saturday, May 3, general election.

Place 4 Trustee Greg Gomel of Plano, elected in 2019, did not file for re-election and longtime Trustee Stacy Anne Arias withdrew from the race.

Arias was elected in 2004 from Place 5 when she lived in Plano, serving until 2016 when she moved to Melissa. She was then elected to Place 6 in 2019.

Her departure leaves Justin Adcock unopposed for Place 6. Gomel’s Place 4 seat is being sought by Staci L. Weaver and Tamara Thomas.

Adcock is a business owner; Weaver is superintendent of a private school and Thomas is a chiropractor.

Trustee Raj Menon, elected in 2019, does not have a challenger for his Place 5 seat. He was appointed to the board in 2016 and elected to a two-year term in 2017. An entrepreneur and consultant, Menon serves as treasurer of the board.

Those elected will serve six-year terms on the nine-member board.

Other members of the board are Chair Andrew Hardin, Place 9; Vice Chair Jay Saad, Place 2; Secretary Jim Orr, Place 7; Cathie Alexander in Place 3; Trustee J. Robert Collins in Place 8; and Place 1 Trustee Megan Wallace.

The college is the only public college in Collin County and began in 1985 by offering classes at high schools. In addition to the iCollin Virtual Campus, the college district now has locations in Allen, Celina, Farmersville, Frisco, McKinney, Plano and Wylie.

It serves more than 60,000 credit and continuing education students per year and offers more than 200 degrees and certificates, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity, a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Construction Management and a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Clinical Operations Management.

Support local journalism, stay informed subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!