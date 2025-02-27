Council considers forensic financial audit

The Princeton City Council has temporarily tabled consideration of a forensic audit of city finances but reconsidered a previous denial of a waiver of the moratorium on new residential housing.

In addition, City Manager Mike Mashburn and city department heads presented a 90-minute review of 2024 achievements to the regular Monday, Feb. 24, council meeting.

As requested by council, Finance Director Sophie Packard presented a draft request for qualifications (RFQ) for a forensic audit of city accounts to determine “whether the spending habits of the city are deemed appropriate.”

The audit would focus on the Steve and Judy Deffibaugh Community Center, which is undergoing its second renovation at a cost not to exceed $500,000.

Councilmember Cristina Todd said she would also like to have a separate forensic engineering audit “to look at the original state of the facility, the proposed improvements that were needed.” She continued, “And then I would like to look at the current state of what is needed, so that we can compare what was, what should have been and what is currently with the community center.”

