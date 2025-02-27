Subscribe
NTIF - RH

Council considers forensic financial audit

by | Feb 27, 2025 | Latest, News

The Princeton City Council has temporarily tabled consideration of a forensic audit of city finances but reconsidered a previous denial of a waiver of the moratorium on new residential housing.

In addition, City Manager Mike Mashburn and city department heads presented a 90-minute review of 2024 achievements to the regular Monday, Feb. 24, council meeting. 

The Princeton Herald will have a separate story on that success story in the March 6 edition.

As requested by council, Finance Director Sophie Packard presented a draft request for qualifications (RFQ) for a forensic audit of city accounts to determine “whether the spending habits of the city are deemed appropriate.”

The audit would focus on the Steve and Judy Deffibaugh Community Center, which is undergoing its second renovation at a cost not to exceed $500,000. 

Councilmember Cristina Todd said she would also like to have a separate forensic engineering audit “to look at the original state of the facility, the proposed improvements that were needed.” She continued, “And then I would like to look at the current state of what is needed, so that we can compare what was, what should have been and what is currently with the community center.”

To read the full story, stay informed and support your community newspaper, subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Water district plans maintenance

Water district plans maintenance

Feb 27, 2025 | ,

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) announced it will temporarily switch the disinfectant used in its water treatment process from Mar. 3 to 31, 2025. The annual change, a routine maintenance procedure, is essential for maintaining water quality and...

read more
Collin College election is May 3

Collin College election is May 3

Feb 27, 2025 | ,

Two members of the Collin College Board of Trustees have decided not to run in the Saturday, May 3, general election.  Place 4 Trustee Greg Gomel of Plano, elected in 2019, did not file for re-election and longtime Trustee Stacy Anne Arias withdrew from the...

read more
CommonGood Medical clinic expands

CommonGood Medical clinic expands

Feb 27, 2025 | , ,

Dr. Steve Twyman, founder and CEO of CommonGood Medical, shared the nonprofit’s mission and vision for the satellite clinic at last week’s ribbon cutting ceremony at First United Methodist Church in Farmersville. Sonia Duggan/C&S Media A new nonprofit medical...

read more
Ironwood at Princeton progress reported

Ironwood at Princeton progress reported

Feb 27, 2025 | ,

Work on the former Luxury Apartments has transitioned from a repair project to a construction project, Director of Development Services Craig Fisher told the Housing Standards Commission at a Monday, Feb. 24, meeting prior to the regular council meeting. “As of [Jan....

read more
Derby Days at annual Historical Society fundraiser

Derby Days at annual Historical Society fundraiser

Feb 20, 2025 | ,

The Farmersville Historical Society is gearing up for its much-anticipated annual Spring Luncheon, an event that serves as the organization’s primary fundraiser for the year.Set for Saturday, March 15, this year’s luncheon will embrace a Kentucky Derby-inspired theme,...

read more
House Speaker assigns committees

House Speaker assigns committees

Feb 20, 2025 | ,

District 67 Rep. Jeff Leach has been re-appointed to serve a fourth term as chairman of the Texas House Committee on Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence. “I am honored to once again be selected to serve as chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary and Civil...

read more
Photos online
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love