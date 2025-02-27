Subscribe
Ironwood at Princeton progress reported

Feb 27, 2025

Work on the former Luxury Apartments has transitioned from a repair project to a construction project, Director of Development Services Craig Fisher told the Housing Standards Commission at a Monday, Feb. 24, meeting prior to the regular council meeting.

“As of [Jan. 13] the buildings are no longer considered unsafe structures,” Building Inspector Ismael Rivera Jr. said. “They are considered like any other commercial construction project.”

Rivera said development services notified the police and fire departments that it was now safe for them to enter the buildings in the event of an emergency. 

He added the city was waiting to receive payment for outstanding permit fees and a list of contractors to issue the building permits for each building to continue the project.

Blóm Capital and JT Capital Group closed on the property Dec. 20 and immediately announced they would finish the 306 units in 12 apartment buildings plus a clubhouse by February of next year. The complex is now named Ironwood at Princeton.

