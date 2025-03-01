Subscribe
Congressman faces Trump and DOGE critics

by | Mar 1, 2025 | Area News, Latest

About two dozen demonstrators greeted 3rd District Congressman Keith Self at a town hall in the Collin College Conference Center in Wylie.
“Do your job!” chanted the crowd carrying signs including “Dump Musk,” Russia is Not Our Ally,” “Bullying Ukraine is UnAmerican,” “Congress Don’t Let Them Steal Your Job Too” and “Trump Wants Money & Power Not Peace.”
Jeremy Sutka, chair of the Collin County Democratic Party, said, “We have waited here for a peaceful protest and let him know that he represents us too.”
Self, R-Texas, began the Saturday, March 1, town hall by talking about the budget resolution that narrowly passed the U.S. House.
He was often interrupted by boos from an overflow audience of more than 300 people, many of whom gave thumbs-down signs as he mentioned cuts made by Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Over the next hour, the congressman took 19 questions from a line of constituents that stretched along an entire wall of the conference center.
Many at the microphone began with statements of concern, prompting Self to ask, “is there a question?”
The questions included the future of Medicaid and Social Security, downsizing of USAID and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, President Donald Trump’s fractious meeting the day before with President Volodymyr Zelensky and the president’s pardon of participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.

