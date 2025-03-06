Hearing set for emergency district

The Collin County Commissioners Court has scheduled a public hearing on a petition to create an emergency services district to provide fire and emergency medical service to the 60,000 county residents who don’t live in cities.

Since October 2013, the county has paid 22 city fire departments to provide emergency services to residents in those cities’ extra-territorial jurisdiction (ETJ). But Melissa dropped out last year and the cities of McKinney and Farmersville have filed notice of termination effective Oct. 1 of this year.

So, rural residents concerned about the potential loss of coverage have filed a petition to create Collin County Emergency Services District No. 1.

County Judge Chris Hill and County Elections Administrator Kaleb Breaux verified the petition had at least 100 valid signatures and it was placed on the Court agenda for Monday, Feb. 24.

Commissioners reviewed the petition and scheduled a public hearing for 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 21, for interested parties to give testimony in support or opposition of the proposed district.

If creation of the district is found to be feasible and promote the public safety, welfare, health and convenience to persons who would reside there, commissioners will call a countywide election to put the idea to voters on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

First, however, cities will be asked to grant permission for the new district to tax property outside each city’s ETJ.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]