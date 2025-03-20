City lists legislative priorities in Austin

The city of Princeton is asking residents to contact their state representatives in support of a bill pending in the Texas House.

An email from the city’s marketing department said House Bill (HB) 3299 could impact Princeton and was signed on behalf of the Princeton City Council.

The city later sent a second email, correcting the signature to read “City of Princeton.”

“Please note that the positions expressed in our Legislative Priorities Updates reflect those of the city, not the City Council,” the second email read. “We apologize for any confusion this may have caused and for the additional email.”

The bill in question, HB 3299, “Relating to the regulation of building products by governmental entities,” was filed last month by Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, and has not yet been heard in committee.

The bill would amend Sections 3000.002 (a) and (b) of the Government Code that were provisions of HB 2439 authored by former Speaker Dade Phelan and passed in 2019 by the 86th Legislature.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]