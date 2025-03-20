Research, plan and prepare before starting your own garden

Container plants and raised garden beds are a great introduction to gardening for all ages. Location, soil, research and planning are essential.

Gardening is a popular hobby all over the world, offering people a chance to connect with nature, enjoy fresh produce, and beautify their surroundings. According to a real estate source, an estimated 71.5 million households in the United States engage in some form of gardening. That translates to around 185.9 million people getting their hands dirty and cultivating everything from flowers to vegetables. The U.S. joins other countries where gardening is widely embraced, such as Australia and China.

More people are discovering the joys of gardening, and for good reason—it’s a rewarding activity that benefits both the mind and body. Gardening encourages physical activity, reduces stress, and even has been linked to improved mental well-being. For those looking to foster a green thumb, these beginner-friendly tips can help you get started on the path to a thriving garden.

Choose the best location

Before digging in, spend some time observing your yard to determine the best location for your garden. A far-off corner may get the most sunlight, but if it’s too far from your daily routine, it might be easy to neglect. Ideally, your garden should be in a spot that receives six to eight hours of direct sunlight each day. Also, consider proximity to a water source—a hose or sprinkler system will make watering much easier. Positioning the garden where it’s convenient to check on and maintain will ensure you stay engaged throughout the season.

Start small

While it’s tempting to plant a full-fledged garden right away, starting small allows you to learn the ropes without feeling overwhelmed. A raised garden bed or a few container plants can be a great introduction to gardening. Once you gain confidence and experience, you can expand your garden with additional beds or even in-ground plots.

Amend the soil

Good soil is the foundation of a successful garden. The native soil in your backyard may need some modifications to provide the right balance of nutrients and drainage. Consider testing your soil with an at-home kit or consulting a local garden center. Most gardens benefit from compost, which enriches the soil with nutrients; peat moss or coconut coir, which improves water retention and aeration; and vermiculite, which helps keep the soil light and well-draining. Setting up a compost bin alongside your garden is a sustainable way to generate nutrient-rich material for your plants year after year.

Plan before you plant

A little planning goes a long way in ensuring your garden’s success. Consider what grows well in your climate and how much space each plant will need at maturity. For example, sprawling plants like pumpkins or corn require ample room, whereas herbs and lettuce can thrive in tighter spaces. Decide whether your garden will be decorative, food-bearing, or a combination of both, and design the layout accordingly.

Start seeds indoors

If you’re growing plants from seeds, starting them indoors before the last frost can give them a strong head start. Seedlings need a warm, humid environment to thrive—covering them with plastic wrap can help maintain moisture. Egg cartons or small pots work well as seed-starting containers, and once the plants develop their second set of leaves, they can be transplanted into larger pots. When the risk of frost has passed, the seedlings can be moved outdoors.

Make watering easy

Consistent watering is key to a healthy garden. If you’re prone to forgetting or have a busy schedule, an automatic watering system—such as a timer-connected sprinkler or drip irrigation—can help ensure your plants get the hydration they need. A deep, infrequent watering schedule encourages strong root growth, making plants more resilient to heat and dry spells.

With the right preparation and care, even a first-time gardener can cultivate a lush, productive space. Whether growing vibrant flowers, fresh vegetables, or a mix of both, gardening offers endless rewards. In just a few weeks, your garden will be in full bloom, ready to be enjoyed all season long.

By Carrie Dunlea, Special Contributor

