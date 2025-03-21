Public Hearings at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 24, 2025 by | Mar 21, 2025 | Area News, Latest

Conduct a public hearing and consider approving Ordinance No. 2025-03-24-01, approving a Third Amended and Restated Project Plan and Financing Plan For Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number Three.



Conduct a public hearing and consider approving Ordinance No. 2025-03-24-02, levying assessments in the Eastridge Public Improvement District Improvement Area No. 4 project; fixing a charge and lien against all properties within Improvement Area No. 4 of the district, and the owners thereof; providing for the manner and method of collection of such assessments; making a finding of special benefit to property in Improvement Area No. 4 of the district; approving a service and assessment plan; providing a severability clause; and providing an effective date.



Conduct a public hearing and consider approving Ordinance No. 2025-03-24-04, designating a geographic area within the city as tax increment reinvestment zone number seven; describing the boundaries of the zone; creating a board of directors for the zone; establishing a tax increment fund for the zone; containing findings related to the creation of the zone; providing a termination date for the zone; providing for immediate effectiveness of the zone.



Conduct a public hearing and consider approving Ordinance No. 2025-03-24-05, levying assessments in the Westridge Public Improvement District Improvement Area No. 1 project; fixing a charge and lien against all properties within improvement area no. 1 of the district, and the owners thereof; providing for the manner and method of collection of such assessments; making a finding of special benefit to property in improvement area no. 1 of the district; approving a service and assessment plan; providing a severability clause; and providing an effective date.

