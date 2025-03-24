Strategic Retreat postponed

The city’s 2025 Strategic Retreat, which had been set for Saturday, March 29, in the Municipal Center, has been postponed.

“I’ve decided to postpone the Strategic Retreat in order to allow more input from the full council,” Mayor Eugene Escobar Jr. posted today. “I’ve also called for a special meeting so we can have this discussion openly and make sure everyone has a chance to share their thoughts before a final agenda is posted again.”

The all-day event was to have included reports on road improvements, parks and recreation programs and future needs of the police and fire departments.

However, Councilmember Cristina Todd had posted that she would not attend the morning session because it included a presentation on “Dignity in Leadership” by consultant Marcel Brunel of Plano. An online profile said Brunel “emphasizes the importance of emotional literacy in municipalities.”

Todd said she was not opposed to professional development but said the agenda was unacceptable because it did not focus on key issues facing the city.

“A strategic retreat is an opportunity for stakeholders, including elected officials, municipal staff and community members to step away from their usual work to reflect, discuss and plan for the future,” she said.

In commenting on the postponement, Escobar said, “It’s important to me that every council member feels included in shaping the direction of the retreat, and that the public can see that process in action.”

