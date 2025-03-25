Resident dies from pre-dawn fire

A 57-year-old Princeton man has died from a fire that destroyed a double-wide mobile home off FM 982 on the Lake Lavon peninsula, officials said.

Collin County Fire Marshal Jason Browning said the victim of the early morning blaze was Troy Anthony Scheffman.

Firefighters said half the home in the 5800 block of Shady Hill Circle was engulfed in flames when units responded at 1:40 a.m. Monday, March 24.

Firefighters rescued Scheffman, who died after being taken to Medical Center McKinney, Browning said.

It took firefighters nearly four hours to extinguish the blaze, which was not declared out until 5:20 a.m.

A daylight aerial photo by NBCDFW.com showed the charred wreckage of the right side of the home.

Browning said Deputy Fire Marshal Kenneth Homer was the lead investigator on the case.

“He is still investigating cause and origin,” Browning said Tuesday, March 25.

The Lucas Fire Department was among those responding, Chief Ted Stephens said. “Engine 860 and I were both there,” he said.

Photo Courtesy NBCDFW.com

