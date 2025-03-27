Council adopts guidelines for developments

Princeton housing developers have new residential design guidelines to create “attractive, livable communities” in the city.

Director of Development Services Craig Fisher first presented the concept last September as the Princeton City Council enacted a 120-day moratorium on new residential construction. The building ban was extended and expanded to 180 days in January.

“The residential guidelines are really a product of the moratorium,” Fisher told the Monday, March 24, council meeting. “We put a pause to entitling new property, and these guidelines —with your approval—will be adopted and available to use post moratorium to guide residential growth.”

He said the guidelines involve three levels of residential construction: the neighborhood, the lot and the home. He said a checklist will enhance community image and character, increase the diversity of housing types and encourage high quality design and construction.

Mayor Eugene Escobar Jr. clarified the guidelines would not be mandatory, but Fisher said they would be a valuable negotiating tool to use with developers “from that initial pre-application meeting leading up to when a development agreement or a zoning proposal comes before you.”

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]