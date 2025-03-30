Early morning shooting in Princeton Crossroads

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting early Sunday, March 30, outside his house in the Princeton Crossroads neighborhood.

In a release, the Princeton Police Department said the shooting followed a disturbance report received by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office from a female caller about 12:50 a.m.

“The female caller had been in a verbal altercation with a 31-year-old male while riding in a car,” the police release said.

Police said the woman then went inside a house in the 200 block of Golden Sands Lane while the man tried to talk with her on the phone as he stood in the public easement between the street and sidewalk in front of the house.

“At this time, a resident … came outside of his residence brandishing a firearm,” police said. “A verbal altercation between the resident and the 31-year-old male ensued. During the confrontation, the male resident shot the victim in the chest.”

Police Chief James Waters said officers secured the scene, recovered a gun and administered aid to the gunshot victim, who was taken to Medical City McKinney.

The resident was arrested and taken to the Collin County Detention Center.

Booking records show Ryan Moreland of Princeton was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

