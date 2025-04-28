Measles reported in Collin County

Measles cases have been reported closer to home following positive tests for a student in Lucas and a person who visited three retail outlets in Plano earlier this month.

The cases are not believed related to each other and officials have not determined a link to the outbreak that began in West Texas in late January.

As of Friday, April 25, The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 646 cases had been confirmed in 34 counties, including two fatalities of unvaccinated school-age children in the initial outbreak area. Sixty-four people have been hospitalized for treatment, the DSHS said.

The latest cases include two reported in Collin County, an individual who spent time April 10 and 11 in Plano, and a student at Willow Springs Middle School in the Lovejoy ISD.

Collin County Health Care Services reported the student’s case on Friday, April 18, saying anyone at the school on Monday, April 7, may have been exposed.

In the Plano case, the person was infectious when visiting the Walmart, 6001 N. Central Expressway on Thursday, April 10, and Friday, April 11, Ross Dress for Less, 3300 N. Central Expressway, on Friday, April 11, and Dollar Tree, 2404 K Ave., on Friday, April 11.

“Our primary concern about exposure to measles involves infants under one year old, immunocompromised individuals, and unvaccinated children and adults,” said county Public Health Director Candy Blair. “If anyone in these categories has been exposed to a case of measles, they should immediately quarantine at home and contact their healthcare provider for further instructions.”

Fully vaccinated individuals have a very low risk of contracting the disease, she added.

U.S. health officials declared measles eliminated in 2000, although sporadic outbreaks have occurred.

The Texas outbreak, the state’s worst in 30 years, began in Gaines County on the border with New Mexico, where nearly 14% of school children had not received the measles vaccine, the department said. However, the number could be higher because home-schooled children are not required to be vaccinated.

Texas law provides three conditions under which students can be exempted from immunization requirements. The conditions include medical health reasons, being in the military or for personal beliefs such as religion. The state average of exempted students is 2.32%

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said coverage of 95% or greater of two doses of measles-containing vaccine is needed to create “herd immunity” preventing an infection from spreading widely.

According to the DSHS’ most recent data of independent school district vaccination rates, 95% of Lovejoy ISD seventh graders had been received the Mumps-Measles-Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The CDC said two doses of the MMR vaccines are 97% effective at preventing severe cases of measles and 93% effective against mumps.

Collin County Health Care Services operates a vaccination clinic at 825 N. McDonald Street, Suite 130, in McKinney.

“We offer the MMR vaccine based on income for individuals without insurance, with costs ranging from $0 to a maximum of $20,” Blair said. “Our primary goal is to assist those who need the vaccine but cannot afford it. Additionally, local pharmacies also provide the MMR vaccine and accept insurance. Collin County has over 70 pediatric providers who accept insurance or Medicaid and offer the MMR vaccine.”

