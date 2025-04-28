Subscribe
Collin College Summer Registration

Measles reported in Collin County

by | Apr 28, 2025 | Area News, Latest

Measles cases have been reported closer to home following positive tests for a student in Lucas and a person who visited three retail outlets in Plano earlier this month.

The cases are not believed related to each other and officials have not determined a link to the outbreak that began in West Texas in late January.

As of Friday, April 25, The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 646 cases had been confirmed in 34 counties, including two fatalities of unvaccinated school-age children in the initial outbreak area. Sixty-four people have been hospitalized for treatment, the DSHS said.

The latest cases include two reported in Collin County, an individual who spent time April 10 and 11 in Plano, and a student at Willow Springs Middle School in the Lovejoy ISD.

Collin County Health Care Services reported the student’s case on Friday, April 18, saying anyone at the school on Monday, April 7, may have been exposed.

In the Plano case, the person was infectious when visiting the Walmart, 6001 N. Central Expressway on Thursday, April 10, and Friday, April 11, Ross Dress for Less, 3300 N. Central Expressway, on Friday, April 11, and Dollar Tree, 2404 K Ave., on Friday, April 11.

“Our primary concern about exposure to measles involves infants under one year old, immunocompromised individuals, and unvaccinated children and adults,” said county Public Health Director Candy Blair. “If anyone in these categories has been exposed to a case of measles, they should immediately quarantine at home and contact their healthcare provider for further instructions.”

Fully vaccinated individuals have a very low risk of contracting the disease, she added.

U.S. health officials declared measles eliminated in 2000, although sporadic outbreaks have occurred.

The Texas outbreak, the state’s worst in 30 years, began in Gaines County on the border with New Mexico, where nearly 14% of school children had not received the measles vaccine, the department said. However, the number could be higher because home-schooled children are not required to be vaccinated.

Texas law provides three conditions under which students can be exempted from immunization requirements. The conditions include medical health reasons, being in the military or for personal beliefs such as religion. The state average of exempted students is 2.32%

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said coverage of 95% or greater of two doses of measles-containing vaccine is needed to create “herd immunity” preventing an infection from spreading widely.

According to the DSHS’ most recent data of independent school district vaccination rates, 95% of Lovejoy ISD seventh graders had been received the Mumps-Measles-Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The CDC said two doses of the MMR vaccines are 97% effective at preventing severe cases of measles and 93% effective against mumps.

Collin County Health Care Services operates a vaccination clinic at 825 N. McDonald Street, Suite 130, in McKinney.

“We offer the MMR vaccine based on income for individuals without insurance, with costs ranging from $0 to a maximum of $20,” Blair said. “Our primary goal is to assist those who need the vaccine but cannot afford it. Additionally, local pharmacies also provide the MMR vaccine and accept insurance. Collin County has over 70 pediatric providers who accept insurance or Medicaid and offer the MMR vaccine.”

For more stories about the Princeton community see the next print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Collin College candidates file reports

Collin College candidates file reports

Apr 28, 2025 | , ,

Two candidates for the Collin College Board of Trustees have filed 30-day preelection campaign finance reports ahead of the upcoming Saturday, May 3, election, detailing their fundraising and expenditures in compliance with state law. The reports were filed by Place 4...

read more
Sales tax holiday April 26-28

Sales tax holiday April 26-28

Apr 24, 2025 | ,

As severe weather season nears, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding residents that they can purchase certain emergency preparation supplies without paying sales tax during the state’s annual tax holiday, scheduled for April 26-28. The sales tax exemption begins...

read more
REAL IDs needed for travel

REAL IDs needed for travel

Apr 24, 2025 | ,

Beginning May 7, every air traveler 18 years or older will be required to present a REAL ID compliant license or another acceptable form of identification to fly within the U.S. or access certain federal facilities, according to the Department of Homeland Security...

read more
City plans community-wide Day of Purpose

City plans community-wide Day of Purpose

Apr 17, 2025 | , ,

The city of Princeton is calling on residents to lend a helping hand during its upcoming Day of Purpose, a citywide volunteer event set for Saturday, May 3. Organized in partnership with VFW Post 9167 and the Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce, the event...

read more
Photos online
Collin College Summer Registration
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Collin College Summer Registration
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love