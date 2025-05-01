Committee to consider charter revisions

The Princeton City Council has named 24 residents to review the Home Rule Charter approved in November 2022.

Texas law allows such charters to be amended, altered or repealed no more often than every two years, and no changes have ever been made to Princeton’s document.

Members of the review committee, appointed by the mayor and councilmembers, have until June 23 to submit a report on recommended modifications and amendments.

Council may then make additional changes and call a November election for voters to consider proposals— or take no action at all.

The group SafeguardPrinceton.com has begun circulating a petition with a list of proposals and organizer Teresa McGuinness said the group would like to work with the Home Rule Charter Review Committee.

“It’d be great if we could work together,” she told the Monday, April 28, council meeting. “If we work together, then it’s a suggestion, and if we don’t work together and we can get all the signatures, then it has to be done.”

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]