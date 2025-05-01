Total property values up 18.21%

Once again, Collin County property values are generally higher, according to 2025 certified estimated taxable values released by Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD).

However, the average market value of homes decreased slightly in the city of Princeton, the Princeton ISD, Farmersville, Lowry Crossing and New Hope.

CCAD mailed the 2025 real property appraisal notices to property owners on April 15 and owners have until May 15 to file an appeal. Business personal property mailings are scheduled for mid-May.

“We encourage taxpayers to review their appraisal notice, and if they disagree with the value and choose to file a protest, that they should do so quickly,” said Brian Swanson, deputy chief appraiser-business operations and compliance.

Swanson added that certified values will be sent to taxing entities by the statutory date of July 25. “At that time the entity will look at their values for their individual budgeting process and calculate their tax levy,” he said.

The report said estimated Collin County property values increased by 8.11% to $269.3 billion, with $8.39 billion in new property added to the tax rolls as of April 17, 2025.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]