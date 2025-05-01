Subscribe
Collin College Summer Registration

Total property values up 18.21%

by | May 1, 2025 | Latest, News

Once again, Collin County property values are generally higher, according to 2025 certified estimated taxable values released by Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD). 

However, the average market value of homes decreased slightly in the city of Princeton, the Princeton ISD, Farmersville, Lowry Crossing and New Hope.

CCAD mailed the 2025 real property appraisal notices to property owners on April 15 and owners have until May 15 to file an appeal. Business personal property mailings are scheduled for mid-May.

“We encourage taxpayers to review their appraisal notice, and if they disagree with the value and choose to file a protest, that they should do so quickly,” said Brian Swanson, deputy chief appraiser-business operations and compliance.

Swanson added that certified values will be sent to taxing entities by the statutory date of July 25. “At that time the entity will look at their values for their individual budgeting process and calculate their tax levy,” he said.

The report said estimated Collin County property values increased by 8.11% to $269.3 billion, with $8.39 billion in new property added to the tax rolls as of April 17, 2025.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Committee to consider charter revisions

Committee to consider charter revisions

May 1, 2025 | ,

The Princeton City Council has named 24 residents to review the Home Rule Charter approved in November 2022.  Texas law allows such charters to be amended, altered or repealed no more often than every two years, and no changes have ever been made to Princeton’s...

read more
Program will give families tools to thrive

Program will give families tools to thrive

May 1, 2025 | ,

Officials of The Turning Point, from top left, Executive Director Wendy Hanna; Amy Lawrence, senior director of programs; Liliana Leyva, program counselor. From bottom left, Aditi Parolkar, Building Strong Futures program coordinator; Letetia Smith, Destiny’s Leaders...

read more
Election Day

Election Day

May 1, 2025 | ,

General election balloting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, May 3. The ballot includes candidates for the Collin College Board of Trustees. Vote at Collin College Farmersville Campus, FVC Atrium.

read more
Local school districts rate Bs

Local school districts rate Bs

May 1, 2025 | , ,

After 19 months of court challenges by several districts, the Texas Education Agency has released school accountability ratings for the 2022-23 school year. The 2023-24 rankings are still blocked pending the resolution of a second lawsuit. No scores were released for...

read more
Collin College candidates file reports

Collin College candidates file reports

Apr 28, 2025 | , ,

Two candidates for the Collin College Board of Trustees have filed 30-day preelection campaign finance reports ahead of the upcoming Saturday, May 3, election, detailing their fundraising and expenditures in compliance with state law. The reports were filed by Place 4...

read more
Measles reported in Collin County

Measles reported in Collin County

Apr 28, 2025 | ,

Measles cases have been reported closer to home following positive tests for a student in Lucas and a person who visited three retail outlets in Plano earlier this month. The cases are not believed related to each other and officials have not determined a link to the...

read more
Sales tax holiday April 26-28

Sales tax holiday April 26-28

Apr 24, 2025 | ,

As severe weather season nears, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding residents that they can purchase certain emergency preparation supplies without paying sales tax during the state’s annual tax holiday, scheduled for April 26-28. The sales tax exemption begins...

read more
REAL IDs needed for travel

REAL IDs needed for travel

Apr 24, 2025 | ,

Beginning May 7, every air traveler 18 years or older will be required to present a REAL ID compliant license or another acceptable form of identification to fly within the U.S. or access certain federal facilities, according to the Department of Homeland Security...

read more
Photos online
Collin College Summer Registration
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Collin College Summer Registration
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love